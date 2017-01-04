Tesla deliveries miss forecasts again on production delays

LF breaks into liquor industry

Published : 2017-01-04 18:08
Updated : 2017-01-04 18:08

Fashion company LF said Wednesday that it is entering the liquor industry through an investment deal with alcohol distributor Indulge.

Although LF declined to comment on its investment stake in Indulge citing contract confidentiality agreements, there are reports estimating that LF‘s stake is now more than 50 percent of the company.

Indulge is the sole distributor of the sparkling wine brand Bernini, tequila brand Patron, and beer brand Brew Dog. According to LF, Indulge also plans to open a brewery in Sokcho, Gangwon Province in late 2017 to manufacture and distribute craft beer.

LF said through a statement that it expects Indulge to “be able to actively respond to consumers‘ diversifying tastes and preferences” with LF’s support.

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

