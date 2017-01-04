Samsung SDS’ Chang Hwa-jin named new chief of IBM Korea

Chang was the business leader of Analytical Internet of Things team and Smart Town team at Samsung SDS.
|New IBM Korea chief Chang Hwa-jin (Yonhap)
Randy Walker, president of IBM Asia and Pacific, said, “Korea is a leading country in the field of artificial intelligence and IoT” and that the reason behind the appointment was due to “Director Chang’s leadership that is very close to IBM’s consumer-based management system.”
Chang graduated from Princeton University as an undergraduate in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering major and Stanford Graduate School as a Mechanical Engineering major.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)