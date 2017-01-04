Samsung SDS’ Chang Hwa-jin named new chief of IBM Korea

Tesla deliveries miss forecasts again on production delays

Published : 2017-01-04 18:21
Updated : 2017-01-04 18:21

IBM said on Wednesday that it has appointed Chang Hwa-jin from Samsung SDS as the general manager of IBM Korea, and appointed the current chief Jeffrey Rhoda, to the chief position in China.

Chang was the business leader of Analytical Internet of Things team and Smart Town team at Samsung SDS.
New IBM Korea chief Chang Hwa-jin (Yonhap)

Randy Walker, president of IBM Asia and Pacific, said, “Korea is a leading country in the field of artificial intelligence and IoT” and that the reason behind the appointment was due to “Director Chang’s leadership that is very close to IBM’s consumer-based management system.”

Chang graduated from Princeton University as an undergraduate in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering major and Stanford Graduate School as a Mechanical Engineering major. 

By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)

