Opposition lawmakers head to China for talks on THAAD tension

A group of South Korean opposition lawmakers on Wednesday embarked on a three-day trip to Beijing to discuss diplomatic tension between the two countries over Seoul’s plan to deploy a US missile shield.



The delegation from the main opposition Democratic Party is expected to voice concerns over a set of recent steps China has taken against South Korean businesses and entertainers in apparent retaliation.



Seoul planned to install a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system in its southern Seongju this year, which Beijing claims could hurt its security interests.



Delegation including former Incheon Mayor Song Young-gil at Gimpo International Airport (Yonhap) On the first day of the visit, the lawmakers including former Incheon Mayor Song Young-gil are set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and attend a dinner hosted by his ministry.



The next day, they plan to meet with experts and officials from China’s Communist Party. On Friday, they plan to hold separate meetings with South Korean Ambassador to China Kim Jang-soo, members of the Foreign Affairs Committee under China's National People's Congress, and South Korean correspondents in Beijing.



Conservatives have called on them to cancel the visit, arguing Beijing could exploit the occasion for its aggressive campaign to derail the THAAD deployment. They said South Korea must not allow a foreign government to influence its sovereign decision on national defense.