Journalists fired for anti-government protests release documentary

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Augmented reality to feature in Hana Financial’s mobile app

kh close

 

Published : 2017-01-03 15:43
Updated : 2017-01-03 16:42

Hana Financial Group has added augmented reality to its mobile application, in a first for the industry, it said Tuesday.

Named “Hana Money GO,” the new mobile financial service has some elements similar to “Pokemon Go,” a global hit game equipped with the augmented reality technology. 
(Hana Members)

Users of Hana Members, a financial life app provided by the group, can experience the augmented reality technology by using the new service when they need to buy something. With the new function turned on, a discount coupon may pop up on a smartphone screen when a user goes to a shop that partners with Hana.

“The purpose of the new tech adoption is to provide customers with some joy in their financial life,” said Han Joon-sung, vice president in charge of innovation at the group.

Hana Members is the industry’s first online-to-offline membership service app, which integrates customers of KEB Hana Bank, Hana Card and Hana Financial Investment Corp. It has about 7.7 million users.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]