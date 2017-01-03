Augmented reality to feature in Hana Financial’s mobile app

(Hana Members)

Hana Financial Group has added augmented reality to its mobile application, in a first for the industry, it said Tuesday.Named “Hana Money GO,” the new mobile financial service has some elements similar to “Pokemon Go,” a global hit game equipped with the augmented reality technology.Users of Hana Members, a financial life app provided by the group, can experience the augmented reality technology by using the new service when they need to buy something. With the new function turned on, a discount coupon may pop up on a smartphone screen when a user goes to a shop that partners with Hana.“The purpose of the new tech adoption is to provide customers with some joy in their financial life,” said Han Joon-sung, vice president in charge of innovation at the group.Hana Members is the industry’s first online-to-offline membership service app, which integrates customers of KEB Hana Bank, Hana Card and Hana Financial Investment Corp. It has about 7.7 million users.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)