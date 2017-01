(Instagram account of @sbs_runningman_sbs)

SBS’ popular variety show “Running Man” revealed Monday its New Year’s project.Along with a photo from its 332nd episode, “Running Man” wrote that “Member’s Week” will be its project for this year. It will involve the six “Running Man” cast members taking turns to plan a race each week.The first to do so will be Song Ji-hyo followed by Kim Jong-kook. The episodes will air Sunday and Jan. 15, respectively.Following recent controversy about the reorganization of the cast members, the program will end its run in February.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)