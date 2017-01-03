LG unveils ultra high-definition TVs with 'nano cell' technology

LG Electronics Inc. unveiled Tuesday a line-up of ultra high-definition televisions featuring what the company calls the "most advanced color-enhancing LCD panel technology to date" or "nano cell" technology.





LG said the technology offers highly nuanced and accurate colors while maintaining picture quality at wider viewing angles.





The new premium TV line-up will be presented at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.



LG Electronics Inc.'s premium TV featuring "nano cell" technology (Photo courtesy of LG Electronics) (Yonhap)

In a statement, Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG's American unit, said the nano cell technology "advances the LCD TV viewing experience by combining an expanded color gamut with the ability to more accurately create those colors, resulting in superior picture quality regardless of viewing angle."



The technology allows a TV to absorb "surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colors displayed on the screen," according to the statement.



"These light absorbing capabilities allow LG's new LCD displays to filter distinct colors with much greater precision, rendering each color exactly as it was intended by the original content creator," it said.



LG and its rival Samsung Electronics Co., two of the world's largest TV manufacturers, have been focusing on developing advanced LCD TVs as prices of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV are still too high.



