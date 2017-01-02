LG Group calls for fundamental changes

LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo on Monday called for a fundamental change in the company’s business portfolio, urging employees to seek new opportunities with creative ideas.“The past ways of achieving success are meaningless when facing the new management environment ahead of us,” he said.“We need to bring changes in R&D and the manufacturing (process).”The nation’s fourth-largest conglomerate -- which operates a wide range of businesses including electronics, energy and display panels -- has sought to realign its business portfolio in recent years. Under the new corporate slogan, “Innovation for a Better Life,” LG has been developing ways to take the lead in display panels operated by organic light-emitting diodes, batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, smart building systems and green bio solutions. This year marks the group’s 70th anniversary.To accelerate efforts for change, Koo stressed enhancing efficiency, flexibility and transparency at work, and solidifying customer trust.“We should not tolerate any mistakes related to customer safety by complying with the principles of (maintaining) product quality and a safe environment,” the chairman said.“By enhancing transparency at the management (level), we should meet expectations from investors and the society, and step closer to (people) in need.”By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)