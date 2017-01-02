Samsung Electronics urges drastic reform

Calling for a complete reform, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun on Monday urged the South Korean tech giant to move on from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last year and seek new opportunities for future technologies.“Taking last year’s experience, which cost a lot, as a lesson, we have to achieve a complete reform this year,” he said at meeting to kick off the year at Samsung Digital City in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.“We should not compromise with even minor problems in terms of product quality (which is) the basic element of product competitiveness. … Let’s restore our pride in product quality by improving the production process and strengthening monitoring.”Kwon suggested establishing a new corporate culture that is open to creative ideas and flexible to change, stressing the intensifying market for future industries and economic uncertainty.“(Market) uncertainty is intensifying with stagnant growth in major markets and the rise of protectionism. Rival companies are concentrating on future industries, on artificial intelligence and big data, by making drastic investment,” he said. “By facing the reality strictly, let’s overcome the crisis confidently.”The meeting was held without the attendance of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who joined the board in October.By Cho Chung-un(christory@heraldcorp.com)