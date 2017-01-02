SK vows to achieve deep change

|SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won shares a New Year's message on Monday at the SK Networks' Sheraton Grande Walkerhill Hotel. (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Monday emphasized creating new values through change, as the firm’s management policy for this year, in his New Year’s speech.
“We must strive for deep change on innovation and dynamism,” Chey said at the New Year’s meeting held in SK Networks’ Sheraton Grande Walkerhill Hotel in Gwangjin-gu
Chey pinpointed three factors -- self-motivation, enhanced business management and innovative business models -- as prerequisite for “deep change.”
The conglomerate also promised to give more back to society.
Meanwhile, alongside Chairman Chey, SK Group Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and SK Chemicals Vice Chairman Chey Chang-won became this year’s first three new members to join the donor club Honor Society.
