[Newsmaker] Lee’s exit may sever Park-Saenuri ties

(Yonhap)

Upon announcing his solo defection from the ruling Saenuri Party, Rep. Lee Jung-hyun claimed to take all responsibility as former party chairman, but his exit was seen as an attempt to prevent the mass defection of loyalists of the feud-ridden President Park Geun-hye.His departure largely left the divided Saenuri swaying between a reform-oriented interim leadership and the resisting pro-Park clique.“Today, I leave the party, taking all responsibility as former chairman,” said the Park loyalist in a press briefing.“We are faced with a number of urgent issues such as the next presidential election and constitutional revision, so (we) may no longer afford to take (political) risks.”But his departure from the party was not accepted right away, as the interim leadership said that it will make a final decision by this weekend at the latest, according to officials.The former chairman’s decision came amid rising tension within the party, following interim chief In Myung-jin’s stern demand that key pro-Park figures leave the party by Friday to allow reform to take place.“Those who hold responsibility in the current situations should defect,” In said last week, without specifying names but clearly referring to senior pro-Park figures such as Reps. Suh Chung-won, Choi Kyung-hwan, Kim Jin-tae, as well as Lee.The interim chief’s remarks largely reflected the recognition that in order to survive the current political crisis, Saenuri should first cut off its longtime connection with the scandal-ridden president and her aides.This ultimatum caused tension to peak again, although it had earlier died down after the party’s reformists left to create a new political entity.Observers speculated that the reason for In delaying a decision on Rep. Lee’s defection was to wait to see if other pro-Park members would join him.Having served as the president’s chief advisor since her inauguration, the former Saenuri chief is known to be one of the most ardent supporters of Park, coming to her rescue in every political crisis.Last month, after current floor leader Rep. Chung Woo-taik was elected, Lee immediately stepped down from chairmanship, gesturing at giving way to a new leadership.Also, when rumors started to spread late last year on the president’s confidante -- Choi Soon-sil, as it was later revealed -- he staged a hunger strike in apparent protest against the opposition camp, which consequentially distracted the public’s attention from the presidential scandal.Therefore, when the top pro-Park figure Lee vowed to “take all responsibility,” it was taken as a message that he would carry all the blame on the president and the pro-Park faction, and that other pro-Parks should be allowed to remain in the party.“Rep. Lee told me over the phone that he was ashamed of being named as one of those who should be ousted,” floor leader Rep. Chung told reporters Monday, explaining Lee’s defection.“I urged him to remain in the party and continue to play his role as the only lawmaker speaking for the (progressive-leaning) South Jeolla Province and close advisor to the president, but he declined.”The opposition camp, however, described Lee’s decision as “meaningless.”“Rep. Lee seems to be bearing his cross but his solo defection is nowhere close to the reform that is required of Saenuri,” said Rep. Park Kyung-mee, spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.The runner-up People’s Party also claimed in a written statement that other pro-Parks should leave with Lee, and the minority Justice Party urged Lee to leave the political circle altogether.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@herealdcorp.com)