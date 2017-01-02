Hanjin Group to prioritize safety-security balance

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho (Hanjin Group)

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho called in his new year‘s address for a balance of safety and service to bring “customer happiness” in 2017.As for Korean Air, the chairman said that employees must go beyond a simple understanding of service rules and manuals, and make the rules a part of their daily lives through repeated training.Cho said that precise and strict application of existing rules will allow Korean Air to “prevent problematic situations,” seemingly pointing to recent criticisms about flight attendants’ safety training.On the business front, Cho said that the company must prepare for predictable risk factors and increase profitability by optimizing flight routes and equipment.In particular, Cho urged employees to pay closer attention to the needs of the market in order to choose the best flights for both customers and efficiency.Taking a long-term approach to service, rather than chasing immediate profits, would allow Hanjin Group to earn the trust of customers and to contribute to the Korean economy, he said.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)