GS Group vows to diversify business portfolio

Published : 2017-01-02 19:37
Updated : 2017-01-02 19:37

GS Chairman Huh Chang-soo urged the group to diversify its business portfolio and make various attempts to explore new markets.

“With the uncertainty growing over the management environment, we should diversify profit-oriented platforms by making drastic investments and explore new business opportunities and new markets by encouraging (employees) to make various attempts,” he said during his New Year’s address delivered at a meeting at GS Tower in Seoul.



Citing the unfavorable political situation in markets around the world, Huh asked GS executives to establish a new corporate culture for the group that would evolve through self-reflection.

“To overcome the hardship we are facing today and to make a leap forward, we need to have some time for introspection,” he said.

The nation’s ninth-largest conglomerate has been focusing on energy, retail and construction, but has been seeking merger and acquisition opportunities to widen its business portfolio.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

