Unicity Korea launches new multivitamin ‘Core Health Pack’

Unicity's Core Health Pack (Unicity Korea)

Unicity Korea, the local branch of US-based direct sales company Unicity International, has officially introduced its new multivitamin product “Core Health Pack” in South Korea.Unicity’s “Core Health Pack” consists of packs of dietary supplements which are divided into morning and night formulas. Each serving is packaged separately for easy storage and portability.The morning formula, designed to give an energy boost throughout the day, includes 13 vitamins and four minerals, including octacosanol, vitamin A, vitamin B, iron, zinc, manganese and copper.The evening formula, designed for relaxation, contains ingredients such as theanine, vitamin D, vitamin K, lavender and four minerals, including calcium, magnesium, manganese and copper.Both formulas contain up to 40 types of phytonutrients, including various phytochemicals that help protect plants from germs and insects.“The Core Health Pack is an innovative, new kind of multivitamin. I hope that many people will take advantage of our new product to improve their health,” said Unicity Korea’s Sales and Marketing Director Andy Cho.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)