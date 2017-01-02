Chung Yoo-ra arrested in Denmark

Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, has been arrested by local police in Denmark, South Korean authorities confirmed early Monday.
Korea‘s independent counsel investigating the scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi requested last week an Interpol Red Notice -- an international wanted persons alert -- for the arrest of the 20-year-old who was presumed to be staying in Germany or Denmark with her infant son.
|Chung Yoo-ra (Yonhap)
The counsel team has secured a court warrant to detain Chung for questioning on charges of business obstruction.
Chung was arrested with three others, including a little boy, the Korean authorities said. They are taking steps to extradite Chung to Korea.
She had her high school graduation and admission to Ewha Womans University canceled after it was revealed that she received special treatment in the admissions process and on attendance records, due to her mother’s close relationship to the president.
Choi was arrested in November and is now standing trial for peddling influence in state affairs and extorting funds from conglomerates using her ties with the president.
