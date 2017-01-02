Chung Yoo-ra arrested in Denmark

Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, has been arrested by local police in Denmark, South Korean authorities confirmed early Monday.



Korea‘s independent counsel investigating the scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi requested last week an Interpol Red Notice -- an international wanted persons alert -- for the arrest of the 20-year-old who was presumed to be staying in Germany or Denmark with her infant son.





Chung Yoo-ra (Yonhap)