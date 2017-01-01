AOA gives glimpse of choreography for ‘Excuse Me,’ ‘Bing Bing’

|Girl group AOA (FNC Entertainment)
The seven member group was featured dancing in a “motion poster” for the songs “Excuse Me” and “Bing Bing,” set to be the title tracks for AOA’s first LP “Angel’s Knock.” The album was released Monday at midnight.
Snippets of the group’s on-stage choreography were revealed through the moving posters, released on AOA’s official social media accounts.
AOA is set to stream live at 11 p.m. on Monday to kick off its promotional activities for the new album.
