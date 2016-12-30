Acting president designates vice cultural minister

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday named a new vice cultural minister in his first exercise of personnel authority as the acting president.



Hwang tapped Song Soo-keun, who heads the strategy division of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as the ministry's first vice minister in charge of overall cultural policies.



The prime minister's office said the decision came as Song holds a variety of experience in the cultural sector as well as public relations.



Hwang has been serving as the country's acting president since Dec. 9, when the National Assembly impeached President Park Geun-hye over allegations that she allowed her close friend to exert influence on state affairs and raise unlawful profits.



The acting president has been remaining low-key in carrying out presidential duties. (Yonhap)

