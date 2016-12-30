S. Korea identifies new victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery

A new South Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement has registered with the government, increasing the total known victims to 239 and the current number of survivors to 40, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said on Friday.



"The elderly woman has recently applied for registration after she got to know about the government support program," a ministry official said. The ministry declined to disclose her identity following the wishes of those caring for her.



The ministry has provided her with 43 million won (US$35,900) in special aid and will give her about 1.3 million won in a monthly subsidy starting January.



Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during World War II. The victims are euphemistically called "comfort women."



According to the ministry, 40 South Korean victims are currently still alive, including two living overseas. (Yonhap)

