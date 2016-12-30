Actors Gong Hyo-jin, Cho Jung-seok, Cho Jin-woong win top star award

Actor Cho Jung-seok attends the 2016 The Night of Stars-Korea Top Star Awards at Grand Hyatt Seoul on Thursday evening. (Yonhap)

Actress Gong Hyo-jin stars in the film “Missing.” (Lotte Entertainment)

Actors Gong Hyo-jin, Cho Jung-seok and Cho Jin-woong were crowned Korea‘s “top stars” Thursday at an award ceremony celebrating influential figures from various segments.The 2016 The Night of Stars-Korea Top Star Awards held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in central Seoul also honored film directors Na Hong-jin and Yeon Sang-ho for their hit films “The Wailing” and “Train to Busan,” respectively.As for the popular film star awards, actors Ju Ji-hoon of “Asura,” Jo Yoon-hee of “Luck-Key,” Lee Je-hoon of “Phantom Detective” and Shin Eun-soo of “Vanishing Time” were awarded.Lee Moon-sae and boy group INFINITE were honored with the top singer prizes while swimming athlete Park Tae-hwan received the newly added prize for top sports star. (Yonhap)