[ADVERTORIAL] Samsung C&T carries out global CSR

Samsung C&T employees work on a house building project. (Samsung C&T)

Samsung C&T has been engaging in corporate social responsibility projects by using its expertise as a leading construction and engineering firm.Its representative projects include “C&T village” and “Dream Tomorrow.”C&T village helps improve living conditions in different countries in conjunction with volunteer organization Habitat for Humanity Korea. This includes rebuilding and fixing houses, and setting up bathrooms and water fountains, along with other ways to create a safe and sanitary living environment. The project also offers diverse education programs for the region’s sustainable development.Pasirhalang in Indonesia was designated as the company’s first C&T village in 2014. A total of 110 old houses were rebuilt and renovated there, while two water fountains and one sanitation facility were constructed.In 2015, Chargaon of India was named the second C&T village, where houses for 50 families and bathrooms for 81 households were built.This year, a village in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, has been chosen to become the third C&T village.The Dream Tomorrow project, meanwhile, helps construct educational infrastructure for communities worldwide. It aims to provide a high-quality educational environment for children who have fewer opportunities than others.The project was launched with the construction of an elementary school in 2013, followed by the construction of a job training center in Thailand for youths and a public library in Vietnam in 2015.Projects are ongoing in India and Mongolia this year.On April 22 this year, the fourth Dream Tomorrow project broke ground at the Shri Saraswati school in Mumbai, India, which is attended by some 400 teachers, students and local residents.The project includes selecting four schools in the Bhandup, Mulund and Dadar areas in the city to create new classrooms, libraries and other sanitary facilities. The company will also support educational programs for the schools and children’s activities.The project is to be completed by the end of this month and will benefit some 4,100 students in total.“Samsung C&T will continue to perform valuable social responsibility activities to help those in need by maximizing our strength as a construction group,” said a company official.