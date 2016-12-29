Film on South, North Korean investigators’ bromance to open January

The film tells the story of the fictional first cooperative investigation between the South and North Korean police, to capture a North Korean criminal group that has defected and infiltrated South Korea.
|Hyun Bin (left) and Yoo Hae-jin star in “Confidential Assignment.” (CJ Entertainment)
It centers on the teamwork of duty-bound North Korean special forces policeman Lim Cheol-ryung, played by Hyun, and struggling South Korean investigator Kang Jin-tae, played by Yoo.
The film, helmed by director Kim Seung-hun -- who was behind the movie “Tunnel” -- will also star Kim Joo-hyuk as the antagonist and singer Yoona of K-pop group Girls’ Generation.
