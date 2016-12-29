Film on South, North Korean investigators’ bromance to open January

Let’s eat: Cheese enchiladas with chili gravy

Published : 2016-12-29 21:50
Updated : 2016-12-29 21:50

“Confidential Assignment,” an upcoming crime action flick starring Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin, is slated to hit theaters on Jan. 18, its production companies CJ Entertainment and JK Film said Wednesday.

The film tells the story of the fictional first cooperative investigation between the South and North Korean police, to capture a North Korean criminal group that has defected and infiltrated South Korea.

Hyun Bin (left) and Yoo Hae-jin star in “Confidential Assignment.” (CJ Entertainment)

It centers on the teamwork of duty-bound North Korean special forces policeman Lim Cheol-ryung, played by Hyun, and struggling South Korean investigator Kang Jin-tae, played by Yoo.

The film, helmed by director Kim Seung-hun -- who was behind the movie “Tunnel” -- will also star Kim Joo-hyuk as the antagonist and singer Yoona of K-pop group Girls’ Generation.

By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)




