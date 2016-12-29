SS301’s Kim Hyung-jun to enter police force

|Double S 301 member Kim Hyung-jun (CI ENT)
Kim had initially announced he would enlist in 2014, but his then-budding music and acting career led him to postpone the enlistment.
Kim joins a number of other celebrities who plan to join the conscripted police force next year, including Big Bang’s T.O.P and JYJ’s Kim Jun-su.
The artist made his debut as the youngest member of SS501 in 2005. In 2010 the singer decided to part ways from the group to pursue a solo career and went on to release his first solo album, “My Girl,” in 2011.
Kim also went on to pursue acting, starring in TV dramas such as KBS’ “My Shining Girl” and SBS Plus’ “Late Blossom.”
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)