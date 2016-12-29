S-Oil donates W2b to underprivileged

|S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi (left) poses for a photo with Community Chest of Korea Chairman Hur Dong-soo at a donation ceremony in Seoul, Thursday. (S-Oil)
“I hope that S-Oil’s donation serves as some help to those in need in every corner of our society, including senior citizens living alone, single-parent families, the disabled, multicultural families and others,” said S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi.
The CEO also lit up an installation consisting of a map on which lights were symbolically switched on, at a ceremony at the Community Chest of Korea in Seoul.
The oil refiner has carried out programs to support the underprivileged every year. This includes offering funds to support them, donating heating oil as well as awarding citizen heroes and firefighter heroes.
By Lee Hyun-jeong (rene@heraldcorpcom)