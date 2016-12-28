Foreign ministry seeks criminal charge against diplomat over sexually abusing teenager in Chile

South Korea's foreign ministry referred a diplomat to the prosecution on Wednesday over sexually abusing a teenage girl in Chile, officials said.



The councilor, previously posted at the South Korean Embassy in Chile, is accused of committing a sexual offense against a 14-year-old girl in September while teaching her Korean.



Tipped off by the girl, a Chilean television channel filmed and broadcast the diplomat sexually harassing another woman earlier in the month who was acting as a teenage girl trying to receive Korean language lessons.



Holding a disciplinary committee on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the diplomat surnamed Park from public office.



"Today, the ministry reported Park to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and submitted evidence including an indictment bill filed by the victim's family," officials here said. (Yonhap)



