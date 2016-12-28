AOA teams up with Brave Brothers again

|AOA (FNC Entertainment)
The album is slated for release on Jan. 2 and will mark AOA’s first full-length album since debuting in 2012. According to news reports, it will feature two lead singles, one of which was produced by Brave Brothers.
Often referred to as a “hit maker,” Brave Brothers is one of the most sought after producers in the K-pop industry. It has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Korean music including Big Bang, Sistar, Brown Eyed Girls and T-ara.
The producer previously composed AOA’s singles “Like a Cat,” “Miniskirt,” “Heart Attack” and “Short Hair.”
The soon-to-be-released album will also mark AOA’s first promotional activity following the departure of its drummer Youkyung. It will also be the first release since the launch of its single “Good Luck,” which had its promotion cut short due to criticism about the sexual nature of its music video.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)