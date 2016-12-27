Independent counsel seeks to put Choi's daughter on Interpol wanted list

South Korea's independent counsel looking into a corruption case surrounding President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil said Tuesday it will request Interpol to put Choi's daughter on the wanted list.



The investigators have been searching for the whereabouts of the 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra, who is presumed to be staying in Germany. The team earlier said it has secured a court warrant to detain Chung for questioning on charges of business obstruction.



The team said it decided to make the request as she has declined to respond to the investigation despite repetitive summons.



Choi is suspected of having exercised influence over key state affairs and used her ties with Park for financial gains and personal favors. State prosecutors identified Park as an accomplice.



South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group allegedly signed a 22 billion-won ($18.2 million) contract with a Germany-based company owned by Choi and financially supported her daughter Chung's purchase of equestrian horses, training and other costs.



The team, meanwhile, said it has also confiscated a mobile phone of Kim Ki-choon, 77, who served as presidential chief of staff from 2013 to 2015. Kim is suspected of overlooking and even protecting the president's Choi as she meddled in state affairs without any government post.



The independent counsel raided Kim's house Monday. The team said it is also considering raiding the presidential office. (Yonhap)