Ruling party splits as 29 lawmakers leave

A group of 29 lawmakers formally departed from the ruling Saenuri Party on Tuesday after bitter factional infighting with President Park Geun-hye's loyalists.



They registered their own parliamentary negotiation group and established a new party, tentatively named the New Conservative Party for Reform, that will be launched Jan. 24. The new party aims to win over conservative voters disenchanted with Saenuri, and the ongoing influence-peddling and corruption scandal allegedly involving the president and her close friend.



"Park loyalists have forgotten the true values of conservatism, which has resulted in the loss of the people's trust. Their loyalty to the president and ignorance of the people's voice and truth allowed Choi Soon-sil to meddle in state affairs," the group said.



The group said it will seek to turn the latest scandal into an opportunity to reform the country and recover the true values of conservatism.



The conservative party has been dogged by a factional feud even before the general election in April. This has since been fueled by the scandal that broke out in late October. The president was impeached by parliament earlier this month after being named an accomplice of her friend's wrongdoing. Park has consistently claimed that she is innocent of the charges leveled against her, and vowed to prove it in court.



The Saenuri dissenter group initially expected 35 lawmakers could leave. Twenty-nine members handed in their resignations to the party, with more expected to join in early January.



The preparatory committee for the new party is headed by Rep.



Choung Byoung-gug and Rep. Joo Ho-young, with other key figures, including Rep. Yoo Seong-min and Rep. Kim Moo-sung, who formally served as floor leader and chief of Saenuri, respectively.



Due to the departure, the main opposition Democratic Party has emerged as the biggest player at the parliament with 121 lawmakers, followed by Saenuri with 81 seats. With the People's Party holding 38 seats, the new party became No. 4 with 29 lawmakers. (Yonhap)