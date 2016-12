(Incheon Customs)

Incheon Customs said Monday it had busted the largest scale of gold bullion smuggling involving six Koreans who brought 20 billion won ($16.6 million) worth of undeclared gold from China to Korea.The six men caught by the customs office had laced specially fitted vests with small bullions and carried them in via ship over 14 counts between November 2015 and November this year.The smuggled gold weighed 423 kilograms in total.The gang, headed by a 35-year-old, was charged under the Aggravated Punishment on Specific Crimes Act.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)