Red Velvet’s Wendy releases song with Ricky Martin

Wendy of Red Velvet (SM Entertainment)

Red Velvet’s main vocalist Wendy collaborated with Latin music icon Ricky Martin for his new digital single, “Vente Pa’ca.”The song was released Tuesday on major local music streaming sites including Melon, Genie and Naver Music, and on global services such as iTunes and Spotify.“Vente Pa’ca,” a club dance track with pop-reggae sounds, was previously released in Spanish in September with Columbian artist Maluma. Wendy contributed to the English version.Martin’s new single was coproduced by Sony Music Entertainment and major K-pop production agency S.M. Entertainment, which manages Red Velvet.Wendy has been actively collaborating with other artists on SM Station, the agency’s YouTube channel.She worked with singer Eric Nam on “Spring Love” in March and released a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with pianist Moon Jung-jae last week.(doo@heraldcorp.com)