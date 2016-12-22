Dairy Queen to open 50 hamburger restaurants in S. Korea





The US fast food chain Dairy Queen has signed on to expand into South Korea, industry officials said Thursday.



M2G USA Investment said it has signed an agreement with International Dairy Queen Inc., which owns the franchise, to open 50 DQ Grill & Chill stores here over the next five years.



International Dairy Queen is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway led by famous investor Warren Buffet. Dairy Queen, commonly known as DQ, is a chain of fast food restaurants serving hamburgers, ice cream and other frozen products, with some 6,000 locations worldwide.



A Korean foodservice company Food and Treat will handle operations of the local DQ locations. (Yonhap)