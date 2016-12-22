S. Korean football ends 2016 ranked 37th









South Korean football has ended the year ranked No. 37 in the world. South Korea remained at the same spot as the previous month in the latest FIFA rankings announced Thursday.



Iran topped all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) members at No. 29, followed by South Korea, Japan (No. 45), Australia (No. 47) and Saudi Arabia (No. 54).



South Korea will resume their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on March 23 against China. South Korea are currently ranked second behind Iran in Group A of the final Asian qualification round. The top two nations will earn automatic berths at the World Cup in Russia, while the third-place team will fall into a playoff. (Yonhap)