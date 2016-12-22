Seoul to confiscate passport from daughter of key figure in presidential scandal

South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday it will soon initiate the process of confiscating the passport of the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye who faces charges for meddling in state affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to swiftly issue an order for the return of Chung Yoo-ra's passport, and if it is not returned before a deadline, it will take steps to annul it," ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a press briefing.

According to the ministry, a person subject to such an order usually has 14 days in which to return the passport, but, given the gravity of the situation, Chung must return hers within seven days.

The ministry will send its order as registered mail to Chung's Korean address or to her legal representative. The order will take effect once the letter is received.

If the first order is returned undelivered, the ministry will mail a second. If that one is also sent back, then the ministry will post its confiscation order on its website.

Earlier in the week, the independent counsel investigating the influence-peddling scandal involving Choi and President Park secured a court warrant to arrest Choi's only daughter, who is believed to be hiding out in Germany.

The 20-year-old Chung is facing charges of gaining illicit admission to Ewha Womans University and favors from professors to earn credits.

The independent council said a day earlier that they will seek cooperation from the German prosecution to arrest Chung.