Bolbbalgan4 knocks Big Bang off top spot

|Indie duo Bolbbalgan4 (Shofar Music)
A hidden track off the female duo’s first studio album, “Red Planet” was released on Thursday and has claimed the No. 1 spot on seven of the biggest local music charts including MelOn, Genie and Olleh.
Bolbbalgan4 is considered to be unique in the local music industry, which is largely dominated by the K-pop idol groups. The members of Bolbbalgan4, Ahn Ji-young and Woo Ji-yoon, possess the innocent, cutesy charm of a typical girl group but they have distinguished themselves in the local band scene by taking charge of writing and composing all their own music.
In August, the band released its first full-length album “Red Planet.” The album’s lead single “Galaxy” also topped most of the leading music charts, taking the K-pop industry by surprise.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)