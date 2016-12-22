LX Corp. seeks to enhance citizens’ lives through Government 3.0

Government 3.0 refers to a government-launched initiative aimed at improving people’s lives and supporting small entrepreneurs by making available land-related data.
|LX Corp. officials hold a meeting on the Government 3.0 initiative. (LX Corp.)
The firm said the service has been helpful for potential entrepreneurs looking to start one-man businesses.
The monthly view count of the map averages about 500,000 views, the firm said.
LX Corp. has also been offering a “road name address helper service” through its official website since last September.
The service was designed to help the public transit from the land parcel-based address system to the new road name-based one, implemented in 2014.
Other services include a mobile application, dubbed the Land Alert-e app. It shows the location of drug stores, hospitals, shelters and other safety-related venues in the region, alongside information related to land, including ways to avoid real estate fraud.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)