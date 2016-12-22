LX Corp. seeks to enhance citizens’ lives through Government 3.0

Dairy Queen to open 50 hamburger restaurants in S. Korea

Published : 2016-12-22 16:49
Updated : 2016-12-22 16:50

South Korea’s state-run land information provider LX Corp. is operating a number of services to boost the public’s access to information about land as part of a government-led initiative, the company said Thursday.

Government 3.0 refers to a government-launched initiative aimed at improving people’s lives and supporting small entrepreneurs by making available land-related data.

LX Corp. officials hold a meeting on the Government 3.0 initiative. (LX Corp.)
The most notable service is the LX basic land information map, which allows citizens to access real estate information based on satellite images.

The firm said the service has been helpful for potential entrepreneurs looking to start one-man businesses.

The monthly view count of the map averages about 500,000 views, the firm said.

LX Corp. has also been offering a “road name address helper service” through its official website since last September.

The service was designed to help the public transit from the land parcel-based address system to the new road name-based one, implemented in 2014.

Other services include a mobile application, dubbed the Land Alert-e app. It shows the location of drug stores, hospitals, shelters and other safety-related venues in the region, alongside information related to land, including ways to avoid real estate fraud. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

