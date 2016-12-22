Homeplus opens mall-style branch in Paju

Homeplus’ 66,000-square-meter Paju Unjeong branch is the company’s largest discount retail outlet in Paju. The mall includes stores directly operated by Homeplus as well as a culture center and a movie theater.
According to the company, the branch’s layout reflects the recent trend of discount retailers by minimizing traditional grocery store offerings and strengthening its fashion and lifestyle sections.
Seventy percent of the branch is dedicated to lifestyle and entertainment brands, with many brands located on the first floor.
The second floor is designed for “edutainment” spaces where children can play and interact with children’s products. The first basement floor is targeted at male shoppers, with areas for wine and beer, hobby-related items, sports, cars, and games.
Homeplus also created zones for specialized shopping in the categories of liquor and fresh food. Customers who visit the stores can talk to a specialist or a nutritionist to help them choose the best products.
“We tried many changes to provide products with the best quality and value, as well as special shopping experiences that cannot be found online,” said Homeplus CEO Kim Sang-hyun.
