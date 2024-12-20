Actor Kim Tae-ri to showcase hanbok on Times Square billboard on Christmas Eve

Actor Kim Tae-ri will spotlight hanbok this Christmas Eve with her photoshoot video being displayed on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, announced Thursday that the video will be featured on the Times Square screen on Dec. 24, local time, as part of an initiative to promote hanbok globally.

For this year’s project, four domestic brands were selected through a competition to design hanbok that blended traditional elements with modern styles.

Kim’s hanbok photoshoot will also appear in the January issue of Marie Claire Korea, set to be released Saturday.

In addition to the Times Square billboard, the hanbok video will be displayed on large screens in Paris at the Stade de France from Dec. 23 to 29, and on the K-Culture screen at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Seoul from Dec. 23 to 31.

A hanbok exhibition will also be held at Culture Station Seoul 284 from Jan. 15 to Feb. 11, 2025, showcasing the traditional clothes featured in the campaign.

Since 2020, the Culture Ministry has spearheaded the “Hanbok and Hallyu Collaboration Content Planning and Development” project, which aims to extend the global reach of Korean culture through traditional attire. In past years, prominent figures such as K-pop singer Suzy and former star figure skater Kim Yuna have supported similar campaigns.