Seoul Facilities Corporation to host ‘Winter Land’ festival

Seoul Facilities Corporation kindles the Christmas spirit with the “Winter Land” festival at Seoul Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The festival, running from Saturday through Dec. 25, features a range of attractions, including a festive Christmas market, winter activities and themed photo zones.

“We will expand various cultural and leisure programs that enhance the quality of life, striving to make the Seoul Children’s Grand Park a comfortable and attractive space for citizens,” said Han Kook-young, CEO of Seoul Facilities Corporation.

The market, open on weekends near the pond and ecology facility in the park, showcases Christmas ornaments and toys crafted by young entrepreneurs and social enterprises.

Visitors can enjoy activities such as painting on a grand canvas and ice sledding on a seasonal ice rink.

For those seeking a touch of magic, Korean magician Ryu El will perform a one-hour magic show on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Seoul Children’s Museum Square within the park.

On Christmas Day, the Seoul Pops Orchestra and an indie band will take the stage at the Museum Square at 2 p.m., spreading holiday cheer with live music performances.

More details about the festival are available on Seoul Children’s Grand Park’s official website and Instagram account.