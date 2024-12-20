GOT7 to return as full group after 3 years

GOT7 is gearing up for a comeback under a new agency.

The 7-member K-pop group will make a long-awaited return as a full group with the release of its new mini-album "Winter Heptagon" on Jan. 20, 2025. This marks its first group activity in nearly three years after the release of its 12th mini-album "GOT7" in May 2022.

Although GOT7’s exclusive contracts with JYP Entertainment, the group's original agency, ended in 2021, the group retained the trademark rights to the team name, allowing them to continue promoting as GOT7. Kakao Entertainment managed the upcoming album's planning and production.

GOT7's leader, Jay B, personally announced the group's comeback news during his solo concert "Tape: Re Load," held at KBS Arena on Dec. 7, 2024. Fans erupted with excitement following the surprise announcement.

Since its debut in 2014, GOT7 has released numerous hit songs such as "Just Right," "If You Do" and "Never Ever," solidifying the group's position as a beloved K-pop act. The band's most recent album, "GOT7," topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in 95 regions worldwide upon its release, demonstrating the group's enduring popularity.

Ahead of the album's release, preorders will be available through major music platforms and teaser content will be unveiled through the group's official social media accounts.