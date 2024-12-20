Hyundai Motor Group donates W35b to help people in need

Most Popular
-
6
Politics and YouTube in Korea: Intertwined and dangerous
-
7
Hyundai Motor keeping tabs on Honda-Nissan merger
-
8
[Graphic News] Idiom of the year
-
9
Church officials who called for 'spicy martial law' accused of instigating insurrection
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 1.2b streams on Spotify in record time
Hyundai Motor Group donates W35b to help people in needBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Dec. 20, 2024 - 12:48
Hyundai Motor Group announced Friday that it contributed 35 billion won ($24 million) to the Community Chest of Korea for the charity organization’s annual fundraising campaign.
“Hyundai Motor Group made the donation as supporting neighbors and solving diverse social problems by sharing is one of the important roles that companies should play,” Hyundai Motor Group President Chang Jae-hoon said in a statement.
Along with Chang, Executive Vice President Hahn Suk-won and CCK Chairman Kim Byong-joon attended an event for donation delivery held Thursday at the CCK headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul.
The CCK holds the campaign from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 every year to raise a fund that it allocates to charity programs across Korea. Hyundai has participated in it since 2003, offering a total of 429 billion won over 21 years.
Other Hyundai Motor Group affiliates including Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Engineering & Construction provided the CCK with 230 million, 100 million and 220 million won, respectively.
“We desire for the donations to be hope to our neighbors in difficulties and warm their hearts. Hyundai Motor Group will continue its efforts to build a sustainable future,” he added.
More from Headlines
-
Ruling, opposition parties butt heads over acting president's authority
-
At least 100 North Korean soldiers died in Ukraine war: NIS
-
Yoon denies insurrection charges: confidant