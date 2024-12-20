Hyundai Motor Group donates W35b to help people in need

Hyundai Motor Group President Chang Jae-hoon (left) and Community Chest of Korea Kim Byong-joon take a pose in the donation ceremony held in the CCK headquarters, central Seoul, Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group announced Friday that it contributed 35 billion won ($24 million) to the Community Chest of Korea for the charity organization’s annual fundraising campaign.

“Hyundai Motor Group made the donation as supporting neighbors and solving diverse social problems by sharing is one of the important roles that companies should play,” Hyundai Motor Group President Chang Jae-hoon said in a statement.

Along with Chang, Executive Vice President Hahn Suk-won and CCK Chairman Kim Byong-joon attended an event for donation delivery held Thursday at the CCK headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

The CCK holds the campaign from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 every year to raise a fund that it allocates to charity programs across Korea. Hyundai has participated in it since 2003, offering a total of 429 billion won over 21 years.

Other Hyundai Motor Group affiliates including Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Engineering & Construction provided the CCK with 230 million, 100 million and 220 million won, respectively.

“We desire for the donations to be hope to our neighbors in difficulties and warm their hearts. Hyundai Motor Group will continue its efforts to build a sustainable future,” he added.