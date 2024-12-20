Home

피터빈트

National Assembly’s impeachment committee readies for 1st hearing next week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Dec. 20, 2024 - 12:01

National Assembly’s impeachment investigation committee poses for a photo following its meeting on Friday. (Yonhap) National Assembly’s impeachment investigation committee poses for a photo following its meeting on Friday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean National Assembly’s impeachment investigation committee, which will serve as a prosecutor in the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, began preparations Friday for its first hearing set for Dec. 27.

The panel, comprising 11 lawmakers from the three opposition parties and 17 legal representatives who will assist the lawmakers, held its second round of meetings on Friday.

The People Power Party lawmakers expressed their intention not to participate in Yoon’s trial.

Rep. Chung Chung-rae, chairman of the National Assembly’s Legislative and Judiciary Committee, heads the panel. He will address oral arguments in all court sessions, according to Democratic Party Rep. Choi Ki-sang, the committee’s secretary and spokesperson.

“We have gathered here to fulfill the historic duty of impeaching Yoon Suk Yeol. Every day, from now on, will become history,” Chung told members Friday.

“The impeachment committee must do its utmost to fulfill the historic mission and meet the people’s aspirations.”

In a closed-door meeting, the committee discussed the roles and responsibilities of lawmakers and legal representatives as well as strategies for collaboration.

As of Thursday, the Constitutional Court said Yoon has been refusing to receive trial-related documents. Justices are reportedly mulling the next steps to deliver the requests.

All committee members will attend the hearing.

The committee includes notable figures with legal expertise: Kim Yi-su, ex-acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court; Song Doo-hwan, ex-Chair of the National Human Rights Commission; and Lee Kwang-bum, head of the law firm LKB, who served as a special prosecutor in the investigation of former President Lee Myung-bak's Naegok-dong case. These three will serve as co-leaders of the team.

The responsibilities of the legal representatives will be handled by Kim Jin-han, a former constitutional researcher and professor at Inha University’s Law School.

