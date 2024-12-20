Arrest warrant requested for military intelligence commander

Most Popular
Arrest warrant requested for military intelligence commanderBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 20, 2024 - 11:39
A join investigation team probing the martial law case requested an arrest warrant Friday for the chief of the Defense Intelligence Command on suspicion of taking part in martial law operations.
Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, detained by investigators earlier this week, is suspected of sending troops in his command to the National Election Commission's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on Dec. 3 after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.
He is also suspected of discussing martial law operations with Noh Sang-won, a former defense intelligence commander, alongside two other subordinates at a burger franchise in Gyeonggi Province two days ahead of Yoon's martial law imposition. (Yonhap)
