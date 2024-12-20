After Disney+ adaptation, 'Light Shop' webtoon sees explosive popularity

After episodes 5 and 6 of Disney+’s "Light Shop" were released on Dec. 11, Kakao Entertainment -- the platform distributing the webtoon -- reported a 187-fold increase in views of the original webtoon on Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page. Revenue from the webtoon also grew 159 times during the same period, according to the analysis conducted by Kakao Entertainment, from Dec. 11 to Sunday.

“Light Shop,” the webtoon behind Disney+’s original series of the same name, is enjoying a dramatic surge in popularity following the success of its adaptation.

This renewed interest mirrors the impact of Kang Full’s previous webtoon-turned-Disney+ series “Moving,” which gained global acclaim last year. During the same period this month, "Moving" experienced a twofold increase in views and a threefold rise in revenue. Both "Light Shop" and "Moving" were created by Kang Full and exist in a shared universe with overlapping characters.

“Following the release of Disney+’s original series 'Light Shop,' there has been a resurgence of binge-reading Kang Full’s ‘Kang Full Universe’ webtoons,” a Kakao Entertainment official said in a press statement.

The webtoon "Light Shop" explores the mystery of a lighting shop visited by those on the threshold between life and death. As the characters’ personal stories unfold, the initial atmosphere of fear gradually transforms into a deeply humanistic narrative, demonstrating the storytelling of Kang, who is known for his multitude of hit webtoons weaving poignant tales of humanity.

All episodes of Disney+’s "Light Shop" are now available for streaming, while the original webtoon can be accessed on Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page.