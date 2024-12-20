Qatar recalls 50 years with Korea, marks National Day

Most Popular
Qatar recalls 50 years with Korea, marks National DayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 20, 2024 - 10:50
The Qatar Embassy in Seoul commemorated 50 years of diplomatic relations with South Korea, celebrating the occasion alongside Qatar’s National Day on Monday.
Qatar’s National Day, observed Dec. 18, honors the accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani in 1878, who unified the peninsula bordered by Saudi Arabia and surrounded by the Persian Gulf.
Qatar established diplomatic relations with South Korea in 1974, with the Qatari Embassy in Seoul opening in 1992.
According to the Korean Embassy in the Qatari capital Doha, South Korean companies, starting with Hyundai's Sheraton Grand Doha Resort, have played a vital role in Qatar's infrastructure since the 1980s, completing over 130 projects, including the National Museum of Qatar and continuing with developments like Lusail Towers and the Sabah al Ahmad Corridor.
Delivering remarks at the event, Qatari Ambassador to South Korea Khalid bin Ebrahim Al Hamar cited South Korea as one of Qatar’s most prominent partners in liquefied natural gas projects.
“Korean companies continue to participate in development projects across Qatar, strengthening our economic integration,” Al Hamar said.
He emphasized new areas of cooperation, such as renewable energy, smart agriculture, health care and public-private partnerships.
“We also pay special attention to climate and green growth initiatives,” Al Hamar added.
He mentioned the trade and investment forum, Qatar Day at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, and a photo exhibition showcasing Qatar’s history, culture and economic progress.
Kang Do-hyung, South Korea’s Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, congratulated Qatar, noting that the National Day is not only a time for celebration, but also a reflection of Qatar's pride and unity. “Qatar and South Korea have much in common,” said Kang.
“Qatar made history by hosting the World Cup in 2022, marking the first time the Middle East hosted the event. This opened new routes for Qatar to connect with the world. Similarly, South Korea hosted the World Cup in 2002, making a leap onto the global stage.”
Kang further highlighted the shared experience of both nations as peninsula states surrounded by the sea, emphasizing their rapid economic development despite geopolitical challenges.
“The strong friendship and cooperative relationship between Qatar and South Korea, built over the past 50 years, continue to expand in sectors such as shipping, ports and natural gas,” Kang stated.
“Through this cooperation, I hope our partnership will continue to deepen over the next 100 years and beyond.”
The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, the Qatari community in Korea, nongovernmental organizations and print and electronic media representatives.
