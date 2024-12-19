Culture minister Yu In-chon denies involvement in closure of K-Arts

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon bows in apology during the ministry's regular briefing held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Culture Minister Yu In-chon on Wednesday addressed the controversy surrounding the closure of the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) during the martial law rule declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 3, refuting claims that he had ordered the move.

“It appears that the government nighttime on-duty officer’s recommendation to ‘restrict access’ was communicated to the Culture Ministry’s on-duty staff, who then relayed it to the affiliated educational institutions,” Yu said during the ministry’s regular briefing in Seoul. “This directive was not limited to K-Arts, but extended to other organizations under the ministry, including the Korea National University of Heritage.”

Regarding allegations that a Culture Ministry official ordered K-Arts to send students home on Dec. 3, Yu said the call seems to have been made out of concern for students' safety, as many were working late on the school campus.

Yu further suggested taking this as an opportunity to discuss transforming K-Arts into a national university.

“K-Arts has been in operation for 30 years, and I believe it would be beneficial for it to function more autonomously as a national university. We plan to discuss transitioning it into an independent arts institution,” he said.

On Monday, 117 cultural, arts and civic groups accused Yu of ordering the closure and control of the K-Arts following the declaration of martial law and filed a police complaint against him on allegations of rebellion and abuse of authority.