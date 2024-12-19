[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Inspire’s signature space Aurora where LED-screen New Year’s countdown, balloon drop,and DJ performances will be held (Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort) Inspire’s signature space Aurora where LED-screen New Year’s countdown, balloon drop,and DJ performances will be held (Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort)

Ring in the New Year at Inspire Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort located at Yeongjong Island in Incheon, will host Endless Midnight Countdown event on Dec. 31 to ring in the New Year. Set in the resort's immersive digital entertainment space Aurora, the event starts at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and continues into Jan. 1, 2025. At Aurora Bar, attendees can enjoy holiday cocktails and watch an immersive media art show. DJ sets and beatbox a cappella performances will build up to the countdown. The countdown will culminate at midnight with the release of 6,000 balloons. After Midnight DJ Party will begin at 11:45 p.m. at the MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill in Aurora and run until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's "A Pop of Delight" package (Four Seasons Hotel Seoul) Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's "A Pop of Delight" package (Four Seasons Hotel Seoul)

Christmas party at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in downtown Seoul is offering a luxury staycation for the holiday season with its newly launched “A Pop of Delight” room package, designed to capture the festive spirit of Christmas. Available through Feb. 28, 2025, the package features rooms decorated with balloon decorations that hide surprise gifts, such as seasonal cakes, champagne, dining credits, and vouchers for a free stay in a Gyeongbokgung-view suite. The random vouchers range in value from 60,000 ($41.00) to 2 million won. Package prices begin at 780,000 won, exclusive of tax, with advance reservations required.

The to-go Christmas dinner at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas (Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas) The to-go Christmas dinner at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas (Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas)

Festive dining at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam, Seoul, is offering a range of festive dining options to celebrate the holiday season. Fantasy Strawberry Royal High Tea Grand at the Lobby Lounge & Bar offers fresh strawberries, beef Wellington and a half bottle of Laurent-Perrier champagne. At Grand Deli, Holiday To-Go is available until Dec. 31. These takeout packages serve 6 to 7 persons and three options are available -- turkey, barbecue ribs, and prime rib. Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance through the hotel’s official website, Naver, or KakaoTalk Reservation.

Grand Hyatt Seoul's "Proposal on Ice" package (Grand Hyatt Seoul) Grand Hyatt Seoul's "Proposal on Ice" package (Grand Hyatt Seoul)

Promise eternal love at Grand Hyatt Seoul Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, Seoul, is offering couples a unique opportunity to make their love story unforgettable with its “Proposal on Ice” package at the hotel’s ice skating rink. The package features a romantic table setting on the rink, where couples can enjoy a magical proposal experience. The setting includes a signature cake from the hotel’s deli, Moet & Chandon champagne, a flower bouquet, soft background music, and romantic lighting. To extend the experience, the package also includes ice skating passes that can be used through the following month. For an even more indulgent experience, couples can choose Package B, which includes two vouchers for The Spa's signature body massage. The “Proposal on Ice” package is available through March 3.

Huxley's smart vending machine at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun (Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun) Huxley's smart vending machine at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun (Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun)