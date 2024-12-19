[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Most Popular
[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packagesBy Hong Yoo
Published : Dec. 20, 2024 - 09:01
Ring in the New Year at Inspire
Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort located at Yeongjong Island in Incheon, will host Endless Midnight Countdown event on Dec. 31 to ring in the New Year. Set in the resort's immersive digital entertainment space Aurora, the event starts at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and continues into Jan. 1, 2025. At Aurora Bar, attendees can enjoy holiday cocktails and watch an immersive media art show. DJ sets and beatbox a cappella performances will build up to the countdown.
The countdown will culminate at midnight with the release of 6,000 balloons.
After Midnight DJ Party will begin at 11:45 p.m. at the MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill in Aurora and run until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Christmas party at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul
The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in downtown Seoul is offering a luxury staycation for the holiday season with its newly launched “A Pop of Delight” room package, designed to capture the festive spirit of Christmas.
Available through Feb. 28, 2025, the package features rooms decorated with balloon decorations that hide surprise gifts, such as seasonal cakes, champagne, dining credits, and vouchers for a free stay in a Gyeongbokgung-view suite. The random vouchers range in value from 60,000 ($41.00) to 2 million won. Package prices begin at 780,000 won, exclusive of tax, with advance reservations required.
Festive dining at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas
Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam, Seoul, is offering a range of festive dining options to celebrate the holiday season.
Fantasy Strawberry Royal High Tea Grand at the Lobby Lounge & Bar offers fresh strawberries, beef Wellington and a half bottle of Laurent-Perrier champagne.
At Grand Deli, Holiday To-Go is available until Dec. 31. These takeout packages serve 6 to 7 persons and three options are available -- turkey, barbecue ribs, and prime rib. Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance through the hotel’s official website, Naver, or KakaoTalk Reservation.
Promise eternal love at Grand Hyatt Seoul
Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, Seoul, is offering couples a unique opportunity to make their love story unforgettable with its “Proposal on Ice” package at the hotel’s ice skating rink.
The package features a romantic table setting on the rink, where couples can enjoy a magical proposal experience. The setting includes a signature cake from the hotel’s deli, Moet & Chandon champagne, a flower bouquet, soft background music, and romantic lighting. To extend the experience, the package also includes ice skating passes that can be used through the following month.
For an even more indulgent experience, couples can choose Package B, which includes two vouchers for The Spa's signature body massage.
The “Proposal on Ice” package is available through March 3.
Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun partners with Huxley
Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence in Jung-gu, Seoul has teamed up with contemporary beauty brand Huxley to launch "The Scent of Winter" room package and a smart vending machine.
Huxley will offer its Conditioning Essence Toner Pre-shape (300ml) as a gift within the package.
The "Scent of Winter" package includes a one-night stay in either a Superior or Residence Deluxe room, along with the Huxley Conditioning Essence Toner Pre-shape and cotton pads, two winter beverages from the hotel’s cafe The Deli, a Novotel Dongdaemun lap blanket and free access to the fitness center and indoor swimming pool. Guests can also enjoy complimentary use of the Kids Zone.
The package, starting at 196,000 won, is available through Feb. 28. In addition, a smart vending machine located at the hotel’s lobby will stock best-selling items as well as travel sets.
