[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hampyeong Winter Festival

A winter festival is running in Hampyeong County, South Jeolla Province, welcoming visitors to nighttime park views and food trucks.

Through Christmas, Hampeyong Expo Park will be lit up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Exhibition halls will introduce artifacts found in the area alongside photo zone installations.

Admission is free. To find out the latest, go to hpftf.or.kr.

Gwanghwamun Square market

At Gwanghwamun Square through Jan. 5, craft shops and food stalls will be open for year-end celebrations.

Open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. -- starting and ending 30 minutes later from Friday to Sunday -- the market festival in its third year hosts over 100 independent shops and 80 stalls.

Installations are set up for photos, with some remaining lit through the night. Find more information at stolantern.com.

Light festival at Ansan Star Village

A light festival is running year-round in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

An 8,000-won entrance fee is all it takes to make a tranquil escape to Ansan Star Village, which includes a garden and animal-shaped installations.

The park, open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., will light up at 5 p.m. Find out the latest at ansanstar.net.

Lighting at Cheonggye Plaza

Cheonggye Plaza lights up through the end of the year from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m, with a giant Christmas tree set up along the Cheonggye Stream.

Parking and public bathrooms are not available. Go to the nearest stations: Exit 5 from Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5 and Exit 4 from City Hall Station on Line 1 and 2.

There is no admission fee, but bad weather could lead to sudden closings. Visit seoulcl.kr.

DDP Design Market

Check out the latest Christmas-themed handcrafts at Dongdaemun Design Plaza’s Design Market through Dec. 25.

Interactive programs like book talks are available, while giant installations around the compound make for perfect holiday photo opportunities.

The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting two hours earlier on weekends. To find out more about the festival, go to visitkorea.or.kr.