Church officials who called for 'spicy martial law' accused of instigating insurrection

Church officials who called for 'spicy martial law' accused of instigating insurrectionBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 17:00
Civic group Peace Tree said Wednesday it has filed a criminal complaint against a far-right church group that called for President Yoon Suk Yeol to launch a second round of martial law.
The left-leaning civic group said it filed for charges of "agitation of insurrection," as stipulated in Article 90 of the Criminal Act, against multiple individuals, including a close confidant of controversial pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.
Jeon, a Christian pastor known for far-right views, has accused the opposition bloc of "paralyzing state affairs" by hindering the president's policies. He also claimed that this spring's parliamentary election -- in which the opposition won a commanding majority in the National Assembly -- was rigged.
The confidant of Jeon reportedly said that "second, even third martial law is necessary in order to rid this country of anti-state force," lamenting the president saying there would be no more martial law.
According to Peace Tree, a church related to his group had hung a banner that said, "President Yoon, you're the best! We urge a 'spicy second martial law'!"
Peace Tree said Jeon and his group were in support of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, which it said was an act of insurrection.
President Yoon and his close aides, including ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, are under criminal investigation for insurrection and abuse of power regarding military actions during the short-lived martial law of Dec. 3-4.
