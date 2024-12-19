Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024

    Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
  2. 2

    'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment

    'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
  3. 3

    Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration

    Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration
  4. 4

    Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil

    Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
  5. 5

    Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?

    Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?
  1. 6

    Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language

    Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language
  2. 7

    Hyundai Motor keeping tabs on Honda-Nissan merger

    Hyundai Motor keeping tabs on Honda-Nissan merger
  3. 8

    World-class opera stars including Placido Domingo, unite for 'Turandot'

    World-class opera stars including Placido Domingo, unite for 'Turandot'
  4. 9

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 1.2b streams on Spotify in record time

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 1.2b streams on Spotify in record time
  5. 10

    Prosecutors transfer Yoon’s martial law case to CIO

    Prosecutors transfer Yoon’s martial law case to CIO
소아쌤

Church officials who called for 'spicy martial law' accused of instigating insurrection

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 17:00

    • Link copied

This banner hung outside a church reads, This banner hung outside a church reads, "President Yoon, you're the best! We urge a 'spicy second martial law'!" (Peace Tree)

Civic group Peace Tree said Wednesday it has filed a criminal complaint against a far-right church group that called for President Yoon Suk Yeol to launch a second round of martial law.

The left-leaning civic group said it filed for charges of "agitation of insurrection," as stipulated in Article 90 of the Criminal Act, against multiple individuals, including a close confidant of controversial pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.

Jeon, a Christian pastor known for far-right views, has accused the opposition bloc of "paralyzing state affairs" by hindering the president's policies. He also claimed that this spring's parliamentary election -- in which the opposition won a commanding majority in the National Assembly -- was rigged.

The confidant of Jeon reportedly said that "second, even third martial law is necessary in order to rid this country of anti-state force," lamenting the president saying there would be no more martial law.

According to Peace Tree, a church related to his group had hung a banner that said, "President Yoon, you're the best! We urge a 'spicy second martial law'!"

Peace Tree said Jeon and his group were in support of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, which it said was an act of insurrection.

President Yoon and his close aides, including ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, are under criminal investigation for insurrection and abuse of power regarding military actions during the short-lived martial law of Dec. 3-4.

More from Headlines