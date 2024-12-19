Politics and YouTube in Korea: Intertwined and dangerous

South Korea has descended into political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unexpected declaration of emergency martial law on the night of Dec. 3. The move shocked many, particularly after it was revealed that Yoon had ordered troops to the National Election Commission on that chaotic night.

Many suspect that Yoon’s actions were influenced by far-right extremist YouTube channels, which have long propagated election fraud conspiracy theories, including claims about irregularities in the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

Such suspicion gained traction after reports surfaced that it was an "open secret" that Yoon avidly watches these channels. It reemerged that Yoon had invited around 30 far-right YouTubers to his inauguration, including operators of channels such as Lee Bong-gyu TV and Sisa Warehouse, which boast some 927,000 subscribers and 144,000 subscribers, respectively.

On Dec. 13, Lee Hae-min, a former Google employee and lawmaker, pointed out, “Yoon truly believes in the election fraud theories circulating on far-right YouTube channels. He sees them as the root cause of all problems.”

Critics, including former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, warned that aligning with these conspiracy theorists and extremist YouTubers, "who produce fear commercially," could destroy conservatism in South Korea, signaling how such YouTube channels have infiltrated the country's politics.

As the controversy grows, the role of YouTube’s algorithms in steering political views is under increasing scrutiny, raising the question: How does YouTube shape its users’ beliefs?

Confirmation bias

Experts argue that YouTube's algorithm, with its mechanical nature, amplifies confirmation bias.

“When you enter YouTube’s main page, recommended videos appear on the right side. These recommendations are based on the user’s viewing history, with a certain bias in how they are suggested,” said Han Jeong-hun, a professor at the Graduate School of International Studies at Seoul National University, who authored the 2022 dissertation "Understanding Political Polarization Based on User Activity: A Case Study of Korean Political YouTube Channels."

Han continued, “Human nature also plays a role, as people naturally gravitate toward content they prefer. Combined, these factors create a cycle where users repeatedly engage with similar content, reinforcing a biased consumption of information that can influence people's behavior over time.”

Experts also note that content that is extreme or radical in nature is more likely to go viral. “YouTube's algorithm is a mathematical function. Provocative content gets promoted. Things with the characteristics of propaganda — whether from the right, left or even sexual — tend to be more visible because the platform's goal is to increase MAU, or monthly active users,” said Yu Hyun-jae, a journalism professor at Sogang University.

YouTube among older users