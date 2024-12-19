Controversy-ridden KFT chief vows to 'rebuild trust' for soccer federation, national team

The Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu speaks at a press conference at the Pony Chung Foundation building in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Chung Mong-gyu, incumbent president of the Korea Football Association, officially announced his bid for a fourth term at the nation's top soccer governing body on Thursday while vowing to earn back the trust of Koreans toward the soccer federation.

The 62-year-old said he would gladly accept criticism of irregularities in the KFA's operation during his tenure, adding he would work to rebuild public confidence in the federation and the national team.

"As a person who worked hard with many others for progress of the Korean soccer for the past 12 years, I felt as though stepping down as the chairperson was not taking responsibility (for my actions)," he said in a press conference held at the Pony Chung Foundation building in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Chung was first elected to the KFA's top post in 2013 and ran unopposed in the two subsequent elections.

Chung’s reelection bid was cleared by the Commission for Fair Play in Sport at the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee after an external review last Wednesday.

As part of rebuilding trust between the general public and soccer officials, Chung pledged an open administration of the KFA that would involve more communication. He also vowed to expand the training programs for the youth players, coaches, referees, athletic trainers and other related personnel.

Chung presented a series of athletic goals for the next term, mainly ones for the men's national soccer team that include making the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, winning the soccer events of the 2026 Asian Games and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and winning a medal in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Both the men's and women's teams failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which marked the first time in 40 years that the men's team did not secure an Olympic berth.

Chung will compete against former men's national team head coach Huh Jung-moo and popular commentator and educator Shin Moon-sun in the election on Jan. 8. Both candidates have been critical of the scandal-ridden KFA chief, with Shin saying he doubts whether Chung is qualified to run and Huh saying his bid was "a big misfortune."

The winner of the three-way race will commence his four-year term as the chair on Jan. 22.

Chung's reelection bid comes at a time when many soccer fans are calling for his resignation, mainly for his involvement in a series of irregularities in the hiring processes of national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and his predecessor, Jurgen Klinsmann.

An official probe by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed the allegations, and the ministry requested the KFA take disciplinary action against Chung. The soccer association said it was considering applying for a redeliberation of the government investigation.