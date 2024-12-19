LG chief envisions 'future unimaginable without LG' in New Year's address

LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo emphasized the conglomerate’s ongoing commitment to challenge and change, envisioning a "future unimaginable without LG" in a New Year’s address delivered to around 270,000 employees worldwide Thursday.

Koo was one of the first major conglomerate chiefs here to deliver a New Year’s address. LG has been issuing New Year messages at the end of December since 2022 to help employees reflect on the past year and prepare for the next, according to the company.

In a video titled “Hello, This is Koo Kwang-mo,” sent via email, the chairman highlighted the “DNA of challenge and change” that has driven LG since its founding.

“LG began with the goal of providing products and services truly needed by customers,” said Koo, highlighting the company’s “Day 1” spirit of choosing paths others have not.

Koo revisited LG’s history of innovation, citing milestones such as Korea’s first cosmetics product, Lucky Cream, in 1947, followed by the launch of the nation’s first radio in 1959, black-and-white TV in 1966 and washing machine in 1969.

“LG’s efforts to bring joy and delight to customers have resulted in groundbreaking innovations, creating a history of firsts and bests in various fields. These have delivered distinguished values that enhance customers’ lives.”

Koo acknowledged the challenges of creating unique customer value, which requires stepping away from familiar ways and confronting fears and failure.

“But just as what feels familiar today was once an innovation, we haven’t stopped at failure or settled for past successes. Instead, we’ve continued to challenge and drive change.”

The chairperson also outlined LG’s vision for future growth in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and clean technology, collectively referred to as “ABC.”

“Our AI and smart solution aim to enhance customer’s time and unleash their infinite potential. In biotechnology and cleantech, we aspire to create healthier lives and a cleaner planet,” he said.

He explained that AI and robotics will enable people to spend their time on more meaningful and enjoyable pursuits. With health care and breakthrough drugs, people will be able to spend more time with loved ones. By reducing carbon emissions and waste and transforming them into valuable resources, LG envisions a future where clean water and air are accessible to everyone.

Koo added that advanced industrial solutions will help customers overcome challenges and unlock their potential.

In the New Year's video, employees were also featured, sharing their efforts in AI, biotech, cleantech and smart home technology to establish unique values for future customers.