DDP lights up for annual winter festival

DDP lights up for annual winter festivalBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 13:19
Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, is celebrating the return of the holiday season with its annual media art festival, which drew up to 620,000 visitors last winter.
Seoul Light DDP, jointly hosted and organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Design Foundation, showcases media artworks by projecting them onto the 222-meter-long exterior of the DDP.
This year’s festival, which kicks off on Thursday, will run through Dec. 31, under the theme “5 Cheers!.”
The festival will showcase a media art exhibition projected onto the exterior of the DDP, featuring works by French illustrator Jean Jullien as well as local artists such as Kim Sun-woo, Park Je-sung and Joguman Studio. The media works will be shown every night, on a 30-minute loop from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Other than media art exhibitions, visitors to the festival will also be able to enjoy the DDP Design Store, an indoor market for both goods and things to eat, as well as music performances.
On Dec. 31, a New Year countdown event will also take place at Oullim Square of the DDP, featuring media facades designed by typography group Ahn Graphics and fireworks and laser shows. The event will also feature performances by electronic rock band Glen Check and alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger.
“We hope this event will allow visitors to warmly conclude the year and welcome a hopeful start of the new year,” said Seoul Design Foundation CEO Cha Kang-heui. “We will put in our utmost efforts to ensure that visitors can enjoy the event safely.”
